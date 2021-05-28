'What could possibly go wrong?’ Critics fear Idaho is moving closer to setting up a ‘whites-only homeland’

Five more Oregon counties voted in favor of leaving the state to form a "Greater Idaho," bringing the total to seven, and the effort raised some alarm on social media.

The proposed new state would take 18 full Oregon counties and parts of three others, accounting for about 860,000 residents, and add them to Idaho's existing area to form the third-largest state after Alaska and Texas, but many observers saw the long-shot plan as an effort to create a deeply conservative white ethnostate.




























































