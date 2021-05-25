'Glue eating' Marjorie Taylor Greene buried for tripling down on comparing vaccination advocates to Nazis

QAnon-loving Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Tuesday tripled down on her comparison of public health advocates to Nazis in a tweet that earned immediate backlash from many of her followers.
Specifically, Greene attacked a grocery store chain for lifting its mask mandate requirements for employees and customers who can provide proof of full vaccination.
Greene zeroed in on the fact that employees at Food City grocery stores will have logos on their employee badges verifying their vaccination status, which she compared to Nazis who forced Jews to wear yellow stars in the years leading up to the Holocaust.
"Vaccinated employees get a vaccination logo just like the Nazi's forced Jewish people to wear a gold star," she wrote. "Vaccine passports & mask mandates create discrimination against unvaxxed people who trust their immune systems to a virus that is 99% survivable."
Greene's historically and scientifically illiterate rant against vaccinations drew swift blowback -- check out some reactions below.
GOP still somehow can't understand why American Jews vote mostly for Democrats. https://t.co/ERaa7zrYbu— LetsGetReal (@LetsGetReal)1621942912.0
I’m torn here. Don’t want to give this idiotic act any oxygen, but as a Jew, I feel compelled to point out how disg… https://t.co/7prw8wtfwP— Jake Sherman (@Jake Sherman)1621942883.0
To associate a “vaccination logo” with the Judenstern Jews were forced to wear is an appalling affront to the memor… https://t.co/kmrdbPoZqo— Trevor Khan (@Trevor Khan)1621942465.0
Does she think the Nazis forced the Jews to wear "gold stars" as a reward that entitled them to special privileges?… https://t.co/9hDqNjaqup— Arieh Kovler (@Arieh Kovler)1621942422.0
A party that wants this person as a member is a party that should never be allowed to govern. https://t.co/ZYecr0ZMGL— Chris Murphy (@Chris Murphy)1621942300.0
Area congresswoman who doesn't know how to use apostrophes is still comparing things to the Holocaust. https://t.co/TAzThkQz3D— Andrew Feinberg (@Andrew Feinberg)1621942267.0
Ask her about the little round pin she allows them to force her to wear in Congress. https://t.co/Zpi1T6AdPW— David Waldman-1, of Yorktown LLC™ (@David Waldman-1, of Yorktown LLC™)1621943368.0
Never forget that the GOP will defend this more than Liz Cheney, who was stripped of her leadership position for si… https://t.co/xFFnZ7iNEJ— Josh Jordan (@Josh Jordan)1621943052.0
Giving people who get proof of a free benefit to their own and others’ health is, apparently “just like” laws by a… https://t.co/yGB7hr5IFH— Edward-Isaac Dovere (@Edward-Isaac Dovere)1621942627.0