'Glue eating' Marjorie Taylor Greene buried for tripling down on comparing vaccination advocates to Nazis
YouTube/Screen cap

QAnon-loving Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Tuesday tripled down on her comparison of public health advocates to Nazis in a tweet that earned immediate backlash from many of her followers.

Specifically, Greene attacked a grocery store chain for lifting its mask mandate requirements for employees and customers who can provide proof of full vaccination.

Greene zeroed in on the fact that employees at Food City grocery stores will have logos on their employee badges verifying their vaccination status, which she compared to Nazis who forced Jews to wear yellow stars in the years leading up to the Holocaust.

"Vaccinated employees get a vaccination logo just like the Nazi's forced Jewish people to wear a gold star," she wrote. "Vaccine passports & mask mandates create discrimination against unvaxxed people who trust their immune systems to a virus that is 99% survivable."

Greene's historically and scientifically illiterate rant against vaccinations drew swift blowback -- check out some reactions below.