Marjorie Taylor Greene's outrageous Holocaust comments directly echo far-right Facebook memes: CNN reporter
Marjorie Taylor Greene via Facebook

QAnon-loving Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has come under fire for making outrageous comments comparing mask mandates to the Holocaust, but CNN reporter Donie O'Sullivan claims Greene knows exactly what she's doing.

Writing on Twitter, O'Sullivan explains that Greene's comparison of public health officials to Nazis directly echoes far-right Facebook memes that have been making the rounds in recent weeks.

"Marjorie Taylor Greene's comments about the Holocaust fit the mold of what's happening on far-right Facebook and Telegram forums: an effort to equate Democrats with Nazis," he writes. "Tons of memes and commentary comparing Biden and Fauci to Hitler. Greene knows this stuff plays well."

Greene last week said that making Americans wear masks during the novel coronavirus pandemic was akin to Nazis forcing Jews to wear yellow stars, despite the fact that no Americans have been rounded up into trains and sent to concentration camps as Jews were under the Nazi regime.

Greene over the years has become infamous for spouting wild conspiracy theories, including the QAnon theory that claims Democrats are a cabal of Satanist pedophiles; a theory about the Rothschild family helping former California Gov. Jerry Brown build a space laser to burn down forests; a claim about members of the 2016 Clinton campaign sacrificing chickens to the pagan deity Moloch; and theories about multiple school shootings being "false flag" operations.