Critics pile on Greg Abbott after COVID-19 infection: 'Glad he practiced all that personal responsibility'

On Tuesday, the office of Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Abbott, who was fully vaccinated, will reportedly isolate and undergo monoclonal antibody therapy as a precaution to prevent more serious illness.
The news triggered an explosive reaction from commenters on social media.
Many scorned the governor, who has gone out of his way to pre-empt local school districts from enacting mask mandates and claiming that it is down to the "responsibility" of individuals not to get sick.
Some also noted that Abbott only just the night before attended a massive function at the Republican Club at Heritage Ranch, where he and most individuals could be seen unmasked in tight quarters.
Check out some reactions below.
@nikki_sumrow @PatrickSvitek Wow. How many did he spread it to that’ll end up in our already overwhelmed hospitals— 🛹 Betocratic Nurse 😷 (@🛹 Betocratic Nurse 😷) 1629233798.0
@PatrickSvitek @GovAbbott And he won’t have any symptoms and tell his constituants that COVID isn’t that bad. It’s… https://t.co/TCJE2DP3iJ— Cin0055 (@Cin0055) 1629233915.0
@PatrickSvitek @TexasTribune @GovAbbott Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.— hoshi sheep 🐑 (@hoshi sheep 🐑) 1629233739.0
@PatrickSvitek @TexasTribune @GovAbbott If I say what I think about that, @TwitterSupport will suspend me.— Zack Moran (@Zack Moran) 1629233592.0
@PatrickSvitek @TexasTribune @GovAbbott “Personal responsibility!!!” he gasped to be heard over his ventilator.— Dan Hamilton (@Dan Hamilton) 1629234001.0
@PatrickSvitek @GovAbbott This was just last night when he was contagious!!! Insane! https://t.co/D3B9c0nZfc— Kaylan Donahou (@Kaylan Donahou) 1629234953.0