Critics pile on Greg Abbott after COVID-19 infection: 'Glad he practiced all that personal responsibility'

On Tuesday, the office of Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Abbott, who was fully vaccinated, will reportedly isolate and undergo monoclonal antibody therapy as a precaution to prevent more serious illness.

The news triggered an explosive reaction from commenters on social media.

Many scorned the governor, who has gone out of his way to pre-empt local school districts from enacting mask mandates and claiming that it is down to the "responsibility" of individuals not to get sick.

Some also noted that Abbott only just the night before attended a massive function at the Republican Club at Heritage Ranch, where he and most individuals could be seen unmasked in tight quarters.

