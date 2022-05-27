Greg Abbott is ‘absolutely livid’ he passed along misinformation about Uvalde shooting
Greg Abbott speaking at FreePac, hosted by FreedomWorks, in Phoenix, Arizona (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

During a press briefing on Friday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott criticized law enforcement officials for misinforming him about the Uvalde mass shooting.

"I was misled," Abbott said.

"I am livid about what happened," he continued. "I was on this stage two days ago, I was telling the public information that had to have been told to me in a room just a few yards behind where we are located right now. I wrote down hand notes in detail about what everybody in that room told me in sequential order about what happened. When I came out here on this stage and told the public what happened, it was a recitation of what people in that room told me."

He noted that what he had told the public "turned out in part to be inaccurate."

RELATED: Former FBI official baffled that school police 'chief' was in charge in Uvalde

"I'm absolutely livid about that," Abbott said.

He called for the FBI and Texas Rangers to full investigate what went wrong.

Watch below or at this link.


Greg Abbott www.youtube.com

Guns SmartNews Video