'It's sick!': Morning Joe flips out on Texas Gov. Abbott for pushing for more guns on the streets

A very emotional Joe Scarborough dropped the hammer on Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) over comments he made following yet another mass shooting in Texas where he ducked saying anything about dealing with his state's gun problem.

Monday's "Morning Joe" kicked off with a clip of a survivor — a former police officer — of the Allen, Texas, shooting that took eight lives claiming the problem is not mental health, it's too many guns.

After showing Abbott's response on Fox News, the MSNBC host went on an extensive attack on the Texas governor for his continual boosting of putting more guns on the streets.

"He's always off, he's always wrong, he's always off about guns," he remarked. "He will do anything, he'll do a bait and switch and compare Texas' mental health treatment to anybody else's in the world."

"By the way, there are mental health problems in Belgium. There are mental health problems in Britain. You don't think there are mental health problems in London? There aren't shootings in London like there are in Texas, it seems every day, every other day," he continued.

"You know, the thing is, Abbott will do anything but talk about the issue that is in front of him, the murders in Texas since 2014 by guns have skyrocketed," he exclaimed. "All this guy does is say he wants more guns in the state of Texas. It's sick."

The report also noted Abbott's Twitter complaint from 2015 where he wrote: "I'm EMBARRASSED: Texas #2 in nation for new gun purchases, behind CALIFORNIA. Let's pick up the pace Texans. @NRA "

Watch the video below or at this link.

