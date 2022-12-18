ABC host corners Greg Abbott: Biden has never said the border is open but you and Trump have
Martha Raddatz

ABC host Martha Raddatz asked Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) if his rhetoric was leading migrants to believe the U.S. border is open.

“You talk about the border wall, you talk about open borders, I don't think I've ever heard President Biden say, we have an open border come on over,” Raddatz said during an interview that aired on Sunday.

“But people I have heard say it are you, are former President Trump, Ron DeSantis, that message reverberates in Mexico and beyond. So they do get the message that it is an open border and smugglers use all those kinds of statements,” she added.

Abbott brushed aside the accusation and insisted that "it is known" that the U.S. borders are open.

"It is known by the cartels," he insisted. "They have sophisticated information."

Watch the video below from ABC News

