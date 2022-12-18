Trump threatens 'a dark period in American history' in flurry of attacks over being investigated

In a furious flurry of posts over 40 minutes on his Truth Social platform early Sunday morning, Donald Trump raged at Democrats, the FBI and the Justice Department and then warned that a "dark period" is coming as the House select committee investigating Jan 6th prepares for one last public hearing.

The former president kicked off his morning by writing, "The Democrats will do anything not to run against me, MAGA, and putting AMERICA FIRST. Remember, they are the Party of MISINFORMATION, constantly saying the opposite of what they really want. I am beating everybody in the REAL Polls, by a lot, so they say, 'Gee, we want to run against Trump,' at the same time they spend $Millions to try and beat me, hoping for another candidate. I devoured them in 2016, and again, with much bigger numbers, in 2020, but that Election was RIGGED. MUST DO IT AGAIN!" which was quickly followed by, "The FBI’s Illegal Left Wing DOMINANCE over TWITTER, FACEBOOK, and other Big Tech companies, has been a shock to the World, but remember, this was only one of MANY ways that the 2020 Election was Rigged & Stolen!!!"

Continuing in that vein, he wrote, "DON’T FORGET, THESE THUGS SPIED ON MY CAMPAIGN!!!"

ALSO IN THE NEWS: 'The end is near for Donald Trump' with criminal referrals and bankruptcy looming: former GOP lawmaker



He then added, "The Unselect Committee of political hacks are the same group that came up with the RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA HOAX, not to mention many others. They are Corrupt cowards who hate our Country!!!"

"Republicans and Patriots all over the land must stand strong and united against the Thugs and Scoundrels of the Unselect Committee. It will be a dark period in American history, but with darkness comes light!!!" he added.

The former president concluded, "I’M JUST FIGHTING TO SAVE OUR COUNTRY!"