Dem interrupts Greg Abbott presser to demand action on gun safety: ‘You have to do something man’
The Democrat who represents Uvalde in the Texas State Senate interrupted a Friday press conference held by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott to demand he call the legislature back for a special session on gun safety legislation.

During the press conference, as Abbott was talking about Texas having a long history of allowing 18-year-olds to buy long guns, state Sen. Roland Gutierrez seized the floor.

"My colleagues are asking for a special session, you are getting a letter tomorrow," Gutierrez announced.

"The Senate Democratic Caucus, we have asked for changes, I'm asking you now. I apologize for interrupting your press conference about the needs of this community," he added.

Prior to the press conference, Gutierrez was interviewed by CNN. “There’s no way in the world that an 18-year-old kid should access a militarized weapon like it happened in this situation,” he said. “And I put that on people that are in power in Texas.”

