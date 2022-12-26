Watch: Newsmax host lashes out at Mary Trump

A Newsmax host attacked Donald Trump’s niece over her criticism of the former president and her book, "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man."

“I also want to talk about Mary Trump for a moment,” said conservative TV host Greg Kelly. “She is the niece of Donald Trump, and she's the all-star of MSNBC because she's a member of the Trump family who rags on Trump.”

After playing various clips of Mary Trump, he remarked: "You can see why she is a hit over there at MSNBC."

“I knew she was a total fraud and a phony when she said that she was told that as a six-year-old child that Donald Trump cheated on his SAT. I’ve done some things in my life that I’m not that proud of, my niece does not know about any of those things. I don’t believe this situation.”

IN OTHER NEWS: Lauren Boebert blasted by constituent in brutal Christmas Day letter: She once again embarrassed the entire country

“But I didn’t ignore it when she wrote this phony baloney book designed to hurt Trump in the middle of the 2020 campaign,” Kelly continued. “She doesn’t even have a picture of herself with her uncle Donald Trump.”

In her book, which was published in 2020, Mary -- a clinical psychologist -- writes that Trump saw "cheating as a way of life."

She alleges that the future US leader paid someone else to take the SAT pre-collegiate exam, helping him get into the University of Pennsylvania's prestigious Wharton business school.

The 240-page book says Trump is a product of his "sociopath" father Fred Trump who created an abusive and traumatic home life

Mary is the son of Fred Trump Jr, Trump's older brother, who died in 1981 from complications related to alcoholism.

Watch video below or at this link.

With additional reporting by AFP