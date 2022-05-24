Greta Van Susteren bumps Sean Spicer out of his spot at Newsmax: report
Greta Van Susteren at the tax day tea party rally at the Washington monument on April 15, 2010 in Washington, D.C. (Shutterstock.com)

The right-wing Newsmax network hired former Fox News anchor Greta Van Susteren to lead their weeknight lineup, reportedly bumping former White House press secretary Sean Spicer out of his slot.

The network didn't officially announce what hour Van Susteren would host, but multiple sources with knowledge of the schedule told The Daily Beast that "The Record with Greta Van Susteren" would replace "Spicer and Co." in the weeknight programming.

“Newsmax may make some adjustments in timing of other shows and we will announce those changes at a later date,” a network representative said.

Spicer joined Newsmax in early 2020, and his show has been the lead-in to the network's top-rated "Greg Kelly Reports."

Newsmax has recently hired two longtime Fox News producers and brought on former Fox reporter James Rosen as the network's chief White House correspondent, and Kelly joins former Fox contributors Eric Bolling and Rob Schmitt at the conservative competitor.

“Honestly, it’s great for the network,” said one Newsmax staffer. “She is a well-respected journalist and big name in the field so it can do nothing but add to our cred.”

