'Maybe I'm a RINO': Trump's ex-aide Alyssa Farah Griffin laments shift in conservativism

It doesn't feel like having conservative values is enough to fit in with the MAGA world created by Trump, according to the former president's ex-aide Alyssa Farah Griffin.

Griffin, a former communications official in Trump's administration who renounced him following the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, is also a co-host of "The View." Griffin also recently said she and other Trump admin officials swore an oath of loyalty not him, but to the Constitution



Griffin, who has also said Mike Pence should have been calling Trump out earlier than he did, seemed Friday to be dealing with a slight identity crisis.



"What drew me to conservatism at 18 was the belief that government isn’t necessarily the best solution to all of societies ills. Working in government - with the exception of the national defense realm - only strengthened that skepticism," she wrote. "In a nation as diverse as ours (socioeconomically/ racially/ rural v urban, etc) I approach my policy positions from the lens: is this issue I care about one that the government is best equipped to fix? Or might the gov make it worse?"

She then talks about why "national populism" is a no-go for her.

"This is why National Populism is as unappealing to me & many old schools cons as Bernie Sanders’ platform. Generally speaking: at 34, I still oppose most expansion of government, even if meant to address issues I care about, with some minor exceptions in the defense space," she added. "Maybe I’m a RINO. Maybe conservatism in the age of Trump has been conflated with something verrrrry different."