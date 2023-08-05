Jack Smith seeks protective order citing Trump's threat on Truth Social

Special Counsel Jack Smith on Friday reportedly moved for a protective order in the criminal case brought against Trump over the former president's efforts to overturn the 2020 election, referencing a social media threat Trump posted earlier the same day.

Trump earlier Friday issued a threat that he will be "coming after" anyone who "goes after" him.

"IF YOU GO AFTER ME, I’M COMING AFTER YOU!" Trump posted without any further context on his own Truth Social platform.

That spurred action from the prosecution, according to Kyle Cheney, the senior legal affairs reporter for Politico.

"Prosecutors just proposed a protective order referencing Trump’s Truth Social post from earlier tonight, saying it clearly references other parties/participants in the case," Cheney wrote.

IN OTHER NEWS: Trump stirs nuke fears in attack on Biden during speech following federal arraignment

The motion states that further behavior similar to Trump's existing conduct could result in 'a harmful chilling effect on witnesses."

Trump also said Smith was "deranged," "sick," and "a lost soul" at an Alabama campaign event that same day.