Four dead and another gravely injured in 'group jump' from seventh-floor balcony
Five people reportedly jumped in unison from a seventh-floor apartment balcony in Switzerland, leaving four people dead.

The four casualties were pronounced dead at the scene and the fifth person had potentially catastrophic injuries, and was listed in grave condition at a hospital near the resort town Montreaux, reported The Daily Beast.

“[They appear to] have visibly thrown themselves into the void from an apartment,” said Vaud police spokesman Alexandre Bisenz.

The jumpers, who were all barefoot, struck the pavement below and their bodies were discovered by a passerby, and police described the incident as a "group jump."

“It was a quarter to seven, I got out of the shower, had a coffee and heard a thud,” one neighbor said. “I thought it was a bad film, I couldn’t look at the image for more than a few seconds.”

Neighbors said a family of five -- two adults in their 40s, two teenagers and a grandmother -- moved into that apartment about three years ago, but police did not confirm the jumpers were related.

“We heard nothing from their home, the father never said hello in the hallway and ordered many packages almost daily,” said neighbor Claude Rouiller.

The neighbor added that he smelled a strong scent of incense wafting from the apartment for the past few days, and another neighbor said many building residents believed the family belonged to a cult.

