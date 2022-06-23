Gun bill compromise exposes huge split in Senate GOP caucus: report

The gun law bill progressing in the U.S. Senate is exposing a wide rift in the Republican Caucus, The Washington Post reported Wednesday.

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) was the lead GOP negotiator and brought along Sen. GOP Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) along with Sens. Roy Blunt (R-MO), Richard Burr (R-NC), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Susan Collins (R-ME), Joni Ernst (R-IA), Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Rob Portman (R-OH), Mitt Romney (R-UT), Tom Tillis (R-NC), and Todd Young (R-IN).

"Among the 34 Republicans who voted no Tuesday were several members of McConnell’s leadership team — including Sen. John Thune (S.D.), the No. 2 GOP leader, and Sen. John Barrasso (Wyo.), the No. 3 — and multiple senators who have openly flirted with presidential runs," the newspaper reported. "Some of those Republicans were among the most outspoken Wednesday in publicly opposing the deal and warning of brewing conservative backlash that could wash the deal’s backers out of power."

The bill has also been slammed by Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) said he was hearing from constituents who were “disappointed that we had 14 Republicans voting for this … that we had the base of Republicans put this over the top.”

"There are a lot of disappointed people … everywhere," he said.

