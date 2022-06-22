Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene angrily lash out over Senate's gun law compromise

Two of the most extreme Republicans in Congress are livid after a modest gun bill cleared a Senate procedural vote on Tuesday evening.
A bipartisan group of senators, who had been working for weeks on the wording of the legislation, voiced confidence that it would have enough support to pass the Senate, and it could be signed into law by President Joe Biden as soon as next week. The limited proposals don't go as far as reforms called for by Biden, such as an all-out ban on assault rifles.
"Our Second Amendment is under siege by the very people it is supposed to protect us against," Boebert posted to Twitter on Wednesday morning.
She appeared to single out Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), the lead Republican negotiator, suggesting he was secretly a Democrat.
"Texas appears to have both parties represented in the United States Senate," she wrote.
At a news conference with Boebert, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) called out by name the 14 GOP senators who voted to advance the legislation, which included Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).
Sens. Roy Blunt (R-MO), Richard Burr (R-NC), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Susan Collins (R-ME), Joni Ernst (R-IA), Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Rob Portman (R-OH), Mitt Romney (R-UT), Tom Tillis (R-NC), and Todd Young (R-IN) joined McConnell in voting yes.
Greene said McConnell had been a "complete failure to Republicans."
After reading the full list of Republicans who supported the legislation, Greene offered her analysis of the situation.
"These are Republican senators that Republican voters do not support any more. We've got to change our Republican Party and needs to happen right here, because if we don't start defending Americans' freedoms and rights and putting America first, our Republican voters are not going to want to put us in charge," Greene said.
Multiple issues had been holding up the talks but appeared to have been resolved, with both sides making concessions.
The first was "red flag" programs that many conservatives see as violating the due process rights of those accused of being a threat.
The Senate Democrats agreed the final gun control bill would extend funding for states with red flag policies to also include states with other crisis intervention programs.
And Democrats got the Republicans to agree to closing the so-called "boyfriend" loophole.
Under federal law, individuals are banned from buying firearms if they are convicted of domestic violence and have been married to, lived with or have a child with the victim.
Democrats ensured that law will now include other kinds of dating partners.
The Senate Democratic leadership is hoping to pass the bill by the weekend, when members leave town for a two-week recess.
The House -- which is also off next week -- would likely stay in session into the weekend or bring representatives back during the break to send the legislation to Biden.
Republicans in Texas booed Cornyn as he tried to defend the bill at a convention over the weekend, underlining the peril conservatives face in appearing open to any gun control reform.
Biden had pushed for more substantial reforms, including a ban on assault rifles -- which were used in both the Texas and New York shootings -- and high-capacity magazines.
But the political challenge of legislating in a 50-50 Senate, where most bills require 60 votes to pass, means that more wide-ranging reforms are unrealistic.
\u201cI don\u2019t mind naming names. These Republican Senators are helping Democrats confiscate your guns.\u201d— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8 (@Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8) 1655929389
With additional reporting by AFP