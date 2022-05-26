Sheriff under fire for promoting gun raffle one day after Uvalde school shooting
The sheriff of Monroe County, Illinois, is under fire after he announced on Wednesday that he's raffling off two firearms to raise money for his election campaign, the Riverfront Times reports.

In a post to his Facebook page, Sheriff Neal Rohlfing wrote that, "We currently have a gun raffle going on to support my re-election as Monroe County Sheriff," adding that the two guns being raffled off were a Smith & Wesson 556 caliber AR pistol and a Glock 43 9 mm pistol.

Rohlfing raffle came just a day after a mass shooting at a Texas elementary school left 19 students and two teachers dead, with many others wounded with an AR-15-style rifle.

"The fact it was posted and still remains online is absolutely disgusting in my opinion," a local woman told the Times. "He never addressed the tragedy in Texas. I think there are some people who believe this was his way of addressing it. The raffle was a political statement."

"Just hours after 19 kids and two teachers are killed, he's moved on and is trying to give the public access to more lethal weapons. That's not what we need while we're grieving," she added.

