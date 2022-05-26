Husband of teacher killed in Uvalde massacre dies two days later from heart attack

The husband of one of the two teachers killed in the Robb Elementary School massacre has reportedly died from a heart attack.

Joe Garcia, whose wife Irma Garcia was murdered Tuesday in her classroom, suffered a fatal heart attack two days later, leaving behind the couple's four children, reported KABB-TV anchor Ernie Zuniga.

The couple had been high school sweethearts and were married for 24 years.

Irma Garcia, 48, was killed alongside her co-teacher Eva Mireles, 44, and 19 of their fourth- and fifth-grade students by an 18-year-old gunman who was then reportedly shot and killed by Border Patrol agents, about an hour after he began his rampage.

“I want her to be remembered as someone who sacrificed her life and put her life on the line for her kids,” said her nephew John Martinez. “They weren’t just her students. Those were her kids, and she put her life on the line, she lost her life to protect them. That’s the type of person she was.”

The Garcias had two daughters and two sons, ages 23 to 12 years old.

