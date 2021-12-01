Gun shop owner charged with involuntary manslaughter after shooting employee in the face during prank gone wrong

A South Carolina gun store owner is facing involuntary manslaughter charges after shooting one of his employees in the face during a prank gone wrong, WSOC reports.

Coastal Firearms owner Jon Whitley was arrested this Monday nearly a month after the death of Stefan Mrgan.

"A police affidavit states that Whitley placed a replica Glock BB gun among real firearms in the store with the intent of pranking Mrgan. Instead, Whitley mistakenly picked up and fired a real gun at Mrgan, according to an incident report," WSOC's report stated.

Mrgan, a former member of the Army Special Forces and father of three, was found dead on the scene by police officials who were called in the wake of the shooting, according to the Post and Courier.

A police affidavit filed in the case describes Whitley's actions as "unintentional" but also "reckless" and a “departure from common firearm safety practices," the paper writes.

Whitley is a former reserve deputy for the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

