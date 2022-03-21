Convicted MAGA rioter accuses his son of profiting off testifying against him at trial
‘Traitors get shot’: Capitol rioter accused of threatening kids could become first to stand trial

Convicted MAGA rioter Guy Reffitt is trying to get a new trial -- and in the process is accusing his own son of profiting off his damning testimony against him at his trial.

As flagged by CBS News' Scott MacFarlane, Reffitt filed a new motion this week asking for a new trial that sought to undercut the testimony provided by Jackson Reffitt, his 19-year-old son.

Among other things, Reffitt accused his son of "hyping his story on CNN, Good Morning America and on his GoFundMe page," which he said has "made [him] over $158,000."

During his trial earlier this month, Reffitt broke down in tears when he saw his son take the witness stand to testify against him.

Among other things, Jackson Reffitt said his father sent messages to the family promoting a new civil war, while also talking about "rising up" and "destroying" the United States government.

In all, Guy Reffitt was found guilty on charges of transporting a firearm in furtherance of civil disorder, guilty of obstruction of justice, guilty of entering the Capitol with a firearm, and guilty of obstruction law enforcement officers.

Reffitt also revealed to jurors that he reported his own father to the FBI and he felt "dirty for doing so.

