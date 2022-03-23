Illinois Democrat Junaid Ahmed, who is running for the 8th Congressional District, announced on Twitter that his campaign staff has been hacked. Ahmed running in the Democratic primary, challenging Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL), though the district is subject to change due to redistricting.
"Disappointed to report that several of my senior staff members' accounts were hacked," he said in a statement. "We're investigating the intrusion and will report back soon. For now, can we all agree that there is no room for cyberattacks in Illinois politics?"
In 2021, 60 members of Congress, in both parties, were targeted by hackers. The hack left officials unable to access constituent data for weeks.