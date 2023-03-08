Popular prayer app pushes 'fringe elements on the Catholic right' into mainstream

A popular Catholic prayer app with financial backing from Peter Thiel and J.D. Vance is helping to push fringe figures into the religious mainstream.

The Hallow app, which has been touted by actor Mark Wahlberg and classical singer Andrea Bocelli, is the first faith-based app to break into the top 10 downloads from the App store, but some controversial figures have used the platform to promote themselves and their fringe views, reported Vice.

“Fringe elements on the Catholic right are nothing new, but Donald Trump's presidency and his refusal to accept the election results after his defeat really energized a Catholic subculture that is now fertile ground for unhinged conspiracy theories and reactionary politics,” John Gehring, the Catholic program director for the advocacy group Faith in Public Life, told Vice News. “Catholic bishops and other church leaders must be vigilant and never be associated with any platform that helps mainstream and legitimize individuals who are trafficking in white Christian nationalism and dangerous conspiracy theories that undermine our democracy.”

"Passion of the Christ" star Jim Caviezel, who has pushed QAnon conspiracy theories in multiple public appearances, has been featured in ads for Hallow and led the Stations of the Cross on the app's Lenten prayer offering, and anti-abortion advocate Lila Rose delivers prayers with anti-choice themes, as do several "chastity" influencers who promote anti-LGBTQ messages and warn "safe sex is a lie."

READ MORE: Fox News CEO: Our reporters who fact checked election lies 'don't understand our viewers'

“These views, which are vastly out of step with the beliefs of the majority of Catholics, are part and parcel of the Christian right-wing crusade against abortion – and they won’t ultimately feed young Catholics or bring them any closer to finding the true spiritual nourishment they seek," said Jamie L. Manson, the president of Catholics for Choice.

Hallow co-founder and CEO Alex Jones, who has no relation to the identically named InfoWars conspiracist, said the app stands “proudly with Pope Francis and the Church’s pro-life stance.”

“As far as partnering with individual actors or speakers, we’re grateful to partner with many different people from all walks who help bring Scripture to life in a new and inspiring way," Jones told Vice in a statement. "We have hundreds of individuals who assist with recording content on the app and they each have their own personal views on many different matters. While we make certain that every piece of content on the app is welcoming, accessible, rooted in Scripture, and in-line with Church teaching, we do not stand behind or endorse every past personal statement, action, or opinion of each of the individual voice actors.”