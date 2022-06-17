Jan. 6 committee found ‘clear intent’ to ‘decapitate’ US government for Trump dictatorship: Morning Joe
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough said the latest hearing of the House Select Committee showed "clear intent" by Donald Trump's supporters to murder the vice president, speaker of the House and other top government officials.

The mob chanted "hang Mike Pence" as they ransacked the U.S. Capitol looking for the vice president, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democratic lawmakers, and the "Morning Joe" host said the evidence clearly showed they intended to murder anyone standing in the way of Trump becoming a dictator.

"They wanted to kill Mike Pence, they would have killed Mike Pence," Scarborough said. "They were searching for Nancy Pelosi. They wanted to decapitate the United States constitutional government. That's why when you have Republican senators and Republican house members trying to push this information away from the American people, they're actually trying to brush aside a coup against the United States of America."

"When you look at all this evidence, you see just how serious it was," he added. "You also see the very clear intent, these people were trying to decapitate our constitutional government, kill the No. 2 highest-ranking constitutional officer in the land, kill the No. 3 highest-ranking constitutional officer in the land, and basically leave Donald Trump to be able to do whatever he wants to do, to recertify an election, to be a tyrant who doesn't have to leave office when the American voters vote him out."

