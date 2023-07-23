Mike Pence snaps at CNN's Bash after she reminds him Trump's fans wanted to hang him

Former vice president Mike Pence got snippy with CNN host Dana Bash on Sunday morning after she reminded him that supporters of Donald Trump erected a gallows and wanted to hang him during the Jan. 6 insurrection.
During an appearance on CNN's "State of the Union," Pence -- who is running against his former boss for the Republican Party's 20204 presidential nomination -- once again attempted to make the case that he doesn't think the former president should be charged for inciting the riot that put his life and the lives of lawmakers from both sides of the aisle in danger.
After stating that he thinks Trump didn't commit any crimes worthy of prosecution, Bash brought up the rioters who chanted "Hang Mike Pence" which cause Pence to interrupt her and accuse her of trying to smear the "movement."
"That is pretty remarkable that you're not concerned about it, given the fact that they wanted to hang you on January 6," Bash told the former VP. "I want to move on to the issues that you were talking about --."
"Well, Dana, now wait a minute," the normally mild-mannered Pence interjected. "I want to say there has been an effort to take those that perpetrated violence on January 6 and use a broad brush to describe everyone in our movement."
"No, I didn't mean to do that," the CNN host protested.
"It's not the case," he persisted. "The people in our movement, the people who rallied behind our cause in 2016 and 2020 are the most god-fearing, law-abiding and patriotic people in this country and I just -- I won't stand for this kind of generalizations and they have no basis in fact."
