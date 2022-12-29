Trump and his allies turn on 'lapdog' Hannity: 'Throw him in the garbage'

Donald Trump's most fervent supporters are turning on Fox News host Sean Hannity.

Right-wing attorney Lin Wood and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell -- who have been feuding with one another -- are speaking out against the Fox News host's admission that he doesn't believe the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump, and Steve Bannon, right-wing radio host Stew Peters and reportedly even the former president himself have soured on Hannity, reported The Daily Beast.

“Sean Hannity is disgusting,” Lindell told the website. “He’s a terrible journalist that does not do his job or his diligence [on] election crime. He doesn’t seem to have any concern over any election problems in the country, and it’s disgusting."

Wood, who said he'd known Hannity since 1996 and considered him a friend, showed The Daily Beast screenshots from a text conversation they'd had where Hannity agreed the election had been stolen, but the Fox News star admitted in a deposition from the Dominion Voting Systems defamation lawsuit that he never believed that “for one second.”

Bannon and right-wing influencer Jack Posobiec have taken shots at Hannity in the past week, comparing him to CNN host Don Lemon and complaining about his "terrible advice to Trump," while Peters called him a "clown" and Trump superfan Bill Mitchell said his deposition should end his career.

“Hannity was his lapdog for years," said one Trump adviser, "but just like everyone else who’s been Trump’s b*tch at one point or another, the second Trump finds a reason to throw them in the garbage, he takes it."

Trumpworld sources told The Daily Beast the former president was upset with Hannity for pushing him to endorse Mehmet Oz in the Pennsylvania Senate race, rather than blame his wife for making the same recommendation.

“Hannity gets the blame for Oz because it’s more convenient than blaming Melania, and now he’s been shown to be ‘disloyal’ under oath, so it’s Hannity’s turn to get tossed overboard,” said a Trump adviser.

Trump hasn't spoken to Hannity for some time, sources said, and his relationship has apparently soured with another influential Fox News host.

Tucker Carlson “isn’t openly hostile to Trump, but anyone who’s paying attention knows he’s not a fan either," said one Trump source. “Trump is never on the show and rarely gets discussed. Tucker thinks Trump has a lot of the right enemies, but that’s about it.”