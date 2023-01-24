'We failed': Ronna McDaniel challenger blasts RNC chair for blowing 'disaster' 2022 midterms

The main challenger to Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel accused her of being responsible for the GOP's disappointing performance in the 2022 midterm election, according to POLITICO on Tuesday.



Harmeet Dhillon, who previously served in a key leadership role in the California GOP and has worked as an attorney for former President Donald Trump, didn't hold back during an interview with the publication.

"In the interview, Dhillon went chapter-and-verse on the failings she sees under McDaniel and how they might be addressed: The RNC has overspent on consultants and 'frivolous expenditures that don't win elections,'" reported Rachel Bade, Eugene Daniels, and Ryan Lizza.

"It has fallen behind Democrats in encouraging voting before Election Day and making sure as many of its voters’ ballots are counted as possible. And, she argued, the party played a vanishing role in shaping the GOP’s midterm message — arguing that the RNC has to lead, not follow, when the party is out of power."

“We failed. We whiffed,” said Dhillon. “It was a communications disaster.”

Republicans were widely expected by experts to win in a blowout margin in 2022. Instead, they won the House by only a five-seat margin, while Democrats actually gained a seat in the Senate, while picking up governorships and flipping multiple state legislative chambers. Poor candidate quality among Republicans has been broadly cited as a key factor.

The contest between McDaniel and Dhillon has heated up in recent weeks, with the two trading accusations of buying votes and doxxing each others' supporters. Also in the race for RNC chair, but not expected to be competitive, is MyPillow CEO and elections conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell. The election will be held later this week.