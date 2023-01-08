Watch: Capitol cop Harry Dunn stunned by clip of McCarthy's comments about Trump after Jan 6 anniversary

During an appearance on MSNBC's "The Sunday Show" after receiving a Presidential Citizens Medal from President Joe Biden for his role in protecting the Capitol and lawmakers on Jan 6, Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn was shown a clip of recently elected House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) praising Donald Trump on the two-year anniversary of the insurrection.

After discussing the impact that the riot had on the mental health of Capitol employees who were assaulted by fans of the former president, "The Sunday Show" host Jonathan Capehart shared the clip of McCarthy's speech which Dunn admitted he had not seen.

According to a beaming McCarthy, "I do want to especially thank President Trump. I don't think anybody should doubt his influence. He was with me from the beginning … he was all in. He would call me and he would call others."

Asked for comment by the host, Dunn said nothing and looked stunned.

"Wow," he managed to get out after a pause.

'"I think that..." he began before pausing again and then continuing, "I think nothing of Donald Trump. He said he called him and stayed on the phone with him. I wish he would have done that on January 6th. He could've called, he could've picked up a phone and called. Man ... wow."

"That's the first time I saw that," he added again after a pause before asking, "Really?"

Watch below or at the link: