Harvard and Yale Law school alumni think Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz should be disbarred

Sens. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Josh Hawley (R-MO) are infuriating alumni and students of Yale and Harvard Law Schools, where the men graduated with their law degrees.

The Washington Post reported Sunday that more than 3,000 law school former and current students are asking for the men to be disbarred for flagrant "efforts to undermine the peaceful transition of power after a free and fair election."

Both men spent the past several weeks advocating for the overthrow of the 2020 Election, which is a violation of the Constitution that both men swore an oath to "support and defend ... against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same."

Hawley, in particular, has spent the past several days claiming that having his book pulled from publisher Simon & Schuster is a violation of his First Amendment Rights. A Yale Law School graduate, like most middle school civics students, should presumably be educated in what the First Amendment says and that no American has been granted the right to a lucrative book deal in any law outlined in the Constitution.

"In leading the efforts to undermine the peaceful transition of power after a free and fair election, Senators Hawley and Cruz attacked the foundations of our democracy," the petition letter says. "Nearly 160 million Americans exercised their right to vote in the November 2020 election. Dozens of courts rejected unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud, and the Electoral College formally ratified President-elect Biden's victory on December 14, 2020. Despite these clear expressions of the will of the people—and with full knowledge of the implications of their actions—Senators Hawley and Cruz publicly announced their intentions to object to Congress's certification of the Electoral College's votes set for January 6, 2021."

Read the full letter at The Intellectuionalist.