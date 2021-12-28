Man who attacked neighbor while yelling homophobic slurs also hung anti-Semitic banner over freeway: police
A man who allegedly attacked his neighbor while yelling homophobic slurs is the same man who also allegedly hung an anti-Semitic banner over a San Diego freeway.

10 News reports that 40-year-old Robert Frank Wilson is being accused by prosecutors of blocking his neighbor's driveway, hurling homophobic slurs at him, and then reaching into his car and striking him in the face.

In an apparently unrelated incident, prosecutors also accuse Wilson of hanging "a large anti-Semitic poster on the fence of an Interstate 805 overpass" earlier this month, which 10 News writes is "in violation of the San Diego City Municipal Code."

"This case and these events demonstrate that those who are motivated by prejudice often spread their hate around to various groups, attacking our neighbors on the basis of race, religion, sexual orientation or other grounds," San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan told 10 News.

Wilson faces a felony count of battery, as well as a hate crime charges. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

