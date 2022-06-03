Slur-spewing woman told Starbucks manager to 'go back to your country' and 'tried to attack a young girl': police
Daixin Neill Quan (Mountain View Police Department).

According to NBC Bay Area, a woman has been arrested and charged with a hate crime following a racist confrontation at a Starbucks in Mountain View.

Mountain View Police Department said that the attack happened on May 28 at the Starbucks and involved 33-year-old Daixin Neill Quan, who walked into the store and hurled racial slurs at the manager while telling him to "go back to your country."

NBC's report notes that Quan also attacked another customer for speaking with what she believed was a foreign accent and even tried to "attack a young girl" before the girl's father intervened on her behalf.

Quan faces misdemeanor battery charges in addition to the hate crime charge. If convicted, she faces up to a year in jail.

READ MORE: Trump officials ridiculed 'easy mark' Susan Collins as they tricked her into backing Kavanaugh: report

"This office takes a zero tolerance to hate crimes because these kinds of cases have two victims," said Santa Clara County Deputy District Attorney Norma De Santiago. "One, is obviously the direct victim and two, is the community."

The incident is one of many shocking hate attacks that have occurred around the country.

In one incident last month, a New York man was caught on video punching an elderly Asian woman as she tried to cross the street. In another case in Illinois, a man was arrested after shouting slurs at a Black convenience store clerk and kicking him "in the genitals."

SmartNews