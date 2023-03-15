Idaho GOP lawmaker called out for associating herself with 'extremists'
Idaho State Senator Tammy Nichols speaking with attendees at the 2022 Hazlitt Summit. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

According to a new report form the Southern Poverty Law Center, Idaho state Sen. Tammy Nichols has been "associating publicly" with "several extremists" in recent weeks.

The SPLC cites examples such as a recent Twitter post showing Nichols standing alongside conservative comedian Alex Stein, who went viral for a video he shared showing him shouting at Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and referring to her as a his "favorite big-booty Latina."

Also in the photo is Rebecca Crockett, who the SPLC says is a "white nationalist YouTuber" who "uses her channel to promote high-profile white supremacists."

The SPLC also cites Nichols' Feb. 24 appearance on The Stew Peters Show, whose host, Stew Peters, is a known far-right anti-vaxxer and conspiracy theorist who has repeatedly disseminated outright lies about COVID-19.

The report goes on to state that Nichols was endorsed by the far-right Idaho Freedom PAC (IFP). Since then, according to the report, her legislative efforts have been in lockstep with the IFF’s agenda.

The report also points to Nichols' cosponsoring of anti-trans bills "that would extend existing Idaho law forbidding child genital mutilation to criminalize various forms of gender-affirming medical treatment, including so-called puberty blockers," as well as a bill "that widens the ground on which a homeowner can claim self-defense if they threaten, injure or kill someone at their house."

Read the full report over at the Southern Poverty Law Center's website.

