Marjorie Taylor Greene blurts out potentially classified info: 'I'm not going to be confidential'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) exposed what one border patrol official said could be classified information about explosives found near the U.S. border.

At a House Homeland Security Committee hearing in Texas, Greene asked U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz about the alleged incident.

"Chief Ortiz, are you aware that there was an explosive device found by Border Patrol agents on January 17th in an area called No Man's Land, and there's surveillance of who put it there?" she wondered. "And guess what? It wasn't Americans; it was cartels. Are you aware of that?"

Ortiz, however, declined to acknowledge the incident.

"I will tell you that some of this information that I receive, I receive in a confidential [sensitive compartmented information facility (SCIF)], so I'm going to be a little hesitant of briefing what I know and what I don't know with respect to some of those, an event like that," he explained.

"I understand, Chief Ortiz, but I'm not going to be confidential because I think people deserve to know," Greene declared. "Our Border Patrol agents should not be in those type of conditions where they are at risk of being blown to pieces by the cartels, who, by the way, are criminals, and they should be treated as such."

"As a matter of fact, I've co-sponsored legislation to declare war on the cartels because they are definitely declaring war on us, the American people, and our Border Patrol agents, and I've had enough of it, and I know Americans have had enough of it," she added.

Watch the video at this link.