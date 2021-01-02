The GOP's Electoral College challenge will collapse like Trump's 60 failed election lawsuits: CNN analyst

On CNN Saturday, analyst Mark Preston walked through how the Republican protest of the Electoral College certification, led by Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) and reportedly including 11 other senators and 140 House members, will work in practice — and emphasized there is no chance it will actually block President-elect Joe Biden from taking office.

"We already know there have been some 60 defeated lawsuits to overturn this election. States have already certified the vote," said anchor Fredricka Whitfield. "How much credence will be put into whatever objections that are brought now, after so many defeats?"

"You know, the circus is certainly in town now, and we're going to see it on the 6th," said Preston. "Listen, what's going to happen is when this objection is made by somebody in the House of Representatives, perhaps Mo Brooks from Alabama, and Josh Hawley from the Senate, you'll see the House and Senate, who are together to certify the results, then have to break apart go to their separate chambers, debate is each separate, and then come back together and address it."

"All this is going to do is to help folks who are trying to rile up their base for their own political game once Trump leaves office," added Preston. "This is what this is all about. It's about their own political gain."

Watch below: