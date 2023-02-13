Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez rips 'He Gets Us' Super Bowl ads as 'fascism'
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called the electoral college a "scam" in a viral video on Monday night. (Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) panned a pair of Super Bowl commercials sponsored by a Christian group as fascist.

The organization He Gets Us reportedly spent $20 million on two Super Bowl spots depicting Jesus as a champion for immigrants and the poor, but also weary of political division.

The New York Democrat, however, was alarmed by the messaging and the expenditure.

"Something tells me Jesus would *not* spend millions of dollars on Super Bowl ads to make fascism look benign," Ocasio-Cortez tweeted during the game, which the Kansas City Chiefs won 38-35 over the Philadelphia Eagles.

IN OTHER NEWS: Jack Smith gives Trump notice he'll leave 'no stone left unturned': legal analyst

One of the ads showed migrants, later revealed to be Jesus, Mary and Joseph, fleeing their homes to avoid persecution, while the other showed disputes over racial justice, pandemic safety measures and other political issues, with the tagline, "Jesus loved the people we hate."

The campaign was launched in March 2022 and is a subsidiary of The Servant Foundation, also known as the Signatry, and has fundraising ties to the anti-LGBTQ Alliance Defending Freedom and Hobby Lobby co-founder David Green.

SmartNews