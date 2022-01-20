FBI searches Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar's home: report

FBI agents reportedly searched the Laredo, Texas home of Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) on Wednesday afternoon.

"At Cuellar’s home, located in the 8200 block of Estate Drive, federal vehicles were seen with cases and other items taken from the congressman’s home as agents filed in and out of the residence Wednesday afternoon," MyRGV.com reported.

An FBI spokesperson did not say what the agency was investigating.

“The FBI was present in the vicinity of Windridge Drive and Estate Drive in Laredo conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity,” FBI spokesperson Roseanne Hughes said in a statement. “The FBI cannot provide further comment on an ongoing investigation.”

Cuellar's office issued a statement saying, "Congressman Cuellar will fully cooperate in any investigation. He is committed to ensuring that justice and the law are upheld.”

Valerie Gonzalez, a reporter for MyRGV.com, said that as of 6:45 p.m. Eastern time, FBI agents were "still in an around the home."

"Some more showed up a few moments ago," Gonzalez wrote on Twitter alongside photos of Cuellar's home. "Can’t see what’s happening inside but some agents came outside with a clipboard and camera to snap pics of the two trucks out front."

"Not sure if anyone is home, but the dogs are watching," she added.

Cuellar, a moderate who has represented Texas' 28th district since 2005, is facing a challenge from progressive attorney Jessica Cisneros in this year's primary.