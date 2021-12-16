REVEALED: Trump’s congressional allies were 'key foot soldiers' in the conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election

New information is coming to light on the behind-the-scenes efforts by House Republicans to overturn the 2020 election as they publicly fomented lies about the vote, which was won by Joe Biden.
In a new report, The New York Times explains "how a half-dozen right-wing members of Congress became key foot soldiers in Mr. Trump’s effort to overturn the election, according to dozens of interviews and a review of hundreds of pages of congressional testimony about the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6."
The newspaper specifically named Reps. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Mo Brooks (R-AL) Louie Gohmert (R-TX), Paul Gosar (R-AZ), Jim Jordan (R-OH, and Scott Perry (R-PA).
"The lawmakers — all of them members of the ultraconservative House Freedom Caucus — worked closely with the White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, whose central role in Mr. Trump’s efforts to overturn a democratic election is coming into focus as the congressional investigation into Jan. 6 gains traction," the newspaper reported. "The men were not alone in their efforts — most Republican lawmakers fell in line behind Mr. Trump’s false claims of fraud, at least rhetorically — but this circle moved well beyond words and into action. They bombarded the Justice Department with dubious claims of voting irregularities. They pressured members of state legislatures to conduct audits that would cast doubt on the election results. They plotted to disrupt the certification on Jan. 6 of Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s victory."
While plotting behind the scenes, Republicans were publicly inciting unrest.
On the morning of the insurrection, Gosar demanded that Biden concede, even though he had won the election.
Biden should concede. I want his concession on my desk tomorrow morning. Don\u2019t make me come over there. \n#StopTheSteaI2021 @alipic.twitter.com/E2kuoWPUVy— Paul Gosar (@Paul Gosar) 1609952722
"Congressional Republicans have fought the Jan. 6 committee’s investigation at every turn, but it is increasingly clear that Mr. Trump relied on the lawmakers to help his attempts to retain power. When Justice Department officials said they could not find evidence of widespread fraud, Mr. Trump was unconcerned: 'Just say that the election was corrupt + leave the rest to me and the R. Congressmen,' he said, according to Mr. Donoghue’s notes of the call," the newspaper reported.
One day before the attack, Brooks posed in from of a "Medal of Merit" from the U.S. Capitol Police.
Update: So far, 36+ patriotic Congressmen signing ALL six objections to AZ GA MI NV PA WI electoral college votes. \n\nYET, only 3 Senators (Cruz-AZ, Hawley-PA, Loeffler-GA) signing ONE objection apiece.\n\nGOP House Members are FIGHTING for honest & accurate elections! Senate: HELP!pic.twitter.com/i8SFnN5b6l— Mo Brooks (@Mo Brooks) 1609879778
As the attacks were underway, Gosar was praising Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) for leading efforts to block certification of the Electoral College.
It\u2019s an honor to stand with @tedcruz and object to electors that were chosen by fraud, certified by knaves and proffered mendaciously. \n\n#StopTheSteaI2021 @michellemalkin @ali @AmyKremer @MarkFinchem @DonaldJTrumpJr @AZGOPhttps://twitter.com/NBCNews/status/1346884928655523841\u00a0\u2026— Paul Gosar (@Paul Gosar) 1609957837
And in the days leading up to the attack, they praised then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.
https://twitter.com/mattgaetz/status/1344681664329478144\u00a0\u2026— Andy Biggs (@Andy Biggs) 1609435582
In the end, they voted with the insurrectionists in an effort to block certification of an election result they disliked while spreading lies about Antifa.
I am proceeding with my objections on behalf of Arizona with @tedcruz and @RepAndyBiggsAZ \n\nLeftist violence\u2014or any violence\u2014 will not deter our mission for truth and transparency. The people need and deserve the truth. \n#StopTheSteaI2021 @ali @NBCNews @michellemalkin— Paul Gosar (@Paul Gosar) 1609981137
Look at the folks breaking the glass. All Antifa\u2014your little buddies.https://twitter.com/LaurieRoberts/status/1346986024900022276\u00a0\u2026— Paul Gosar (@Paul Gosar) 1609981548