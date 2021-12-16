'Welcome to the Meadows Moron Club': Michael Cohen taunts Jim Jordan after his Jan. 6 texts fall under scrutiny
Rep. Jim Jordan (WCMH)

Michael Cohen taunted Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) as the lawmaker faces fresh scrutiny for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The Ohio Republican's office confirmed that Jordan was among the lawmakers whose text messages to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows were released by the House select committee, and Cohen seemed to delight in the possibility that Jordan was placed in the investigation's crosshairs.

"Well @Jim_Jordan…I warned you during my House Oversight Committee Hearing that I know what you are doing and it’s not going to work. Look what happened to me," Cohen tweeted. "Welcome to the #MeadowsMoronClub #KarmaBoomerang #January6thCommitteeWitness"

Cohen, who served a year in prison for lying to Congress, campaign finance and tax evasion convictions, clashed with Jordan during a February 2019 congressional hearing where the now-disbarred attorney testified that his former boss Donald Trump was a "racist," a "con man" and a "cheat."

READ: 'Sad old man' Trump mocked after his three-word statement ignites confusion: It's just a 'random collage of words'


SmartNews