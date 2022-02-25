Here's why James Clapper is worried about Vladimir Putin's mental state
Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper on Friday worried about Russia strongman Vladimir Putin's mental state during an appearance on CNN.

CNN's Brianna Keilar noted recent comments from Nina Khrushcheva, a professor of International Affairs at New School University in New York and great-granddaughter of USSR leader Nikita Krushchev.

"She said she never would have imagined he would be crazy enough to do what he has done and go for all of Ukraine," Keilar noted. "What do you think?"

"I think there's some question about his mental state, frankly," Clapper replied.

"He's been a bureaucratic bubble for 20, 22 years, and a physical one for two," he explained. "And it's very obvious from his performance at these meetings that there's nobody pushing back. He is the ultimate decision-maker and he's not getting bad news from his intelligence services."

"So I wonder about that," Clapper said.

