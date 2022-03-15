'Why are there still apes?' Trump-backed Senate candidate casts doubt on evolution
In this screenshot from the RNC’ s livestream of the 2020 Republican National Convention, former NFL athlete Herschel Walker addresses the virtual convention on Aug. 24, 2020. - Handout/Getty Images North America/TNS

Trump-backed Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker recently delivered a diatribe that cast doubt on the science of evolution.

As reported by Huffington Post, Walker made the remarks while speaking at the Sugar Hill Church in Georgia this past Sunday.

“At one time, science said man came from apes, did it not?" Walker asked rhetorically. "If that is true, why are there still apes? Think about it."

The church's lead pastor, Chuck Allen, then jumped into to tell Walker, "Now you’re getting too smart for us."

In fact, the theory of evolution does not say people "came from" apes, only that both humans and apes have a common evolutionary ancestor. Because of this, the evolution of human beings from this ancestor would not necessitate the disappearance of apes.

READ MORE: Trump gloats after Putin sanctions Biden and hints it will reveal presidential corruption

Walker, a former college and professional football star, has been a controversial candidate given his past instances of alleged spousal abuse. Divorce papers obtained by the Associated Press earlier this year revealed that Walker's ex-wife, Cindy Grossman, in the past leveled several allegations of violent and abusive behavior against him.

"Grossman has said she was long a victim of Walker's impulses," the AP reported. "She told ABC News that at one point during their marriage, her husband pointed a pistol at her head and said, 'I'm going to blow your f'ing brains out.' She filed for divorce in 2001, citing 'physically abusive and extremely threatening behavior.'"

Herschel Walker Interview | Mar. 13, 2022 | Chuck Allen | 11:00 www.youtube.com

SmartNews Science