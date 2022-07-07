Internal messages from Herschel Walker advisers show 'concerns that he isn’t mentally fit for the job': report
President Donald Trump is greeted by NFL Hall of Famer Herschel Walker during an event for black supporters at the Cobb Galleria Centre in Atlanta on Sept. 25, 2020. - BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/AFP/TNS

New reporting from The Daily Beast reveals that advisers to Trump-backed Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker have serious reservations about his fitness for the job.

A person described as a "closely connected adviser" to Walker's Senate campaign has shared internal campaign messages with the publication that show a chaotic candidate who is mistrusted by his own campaign staff, who also express concerns that he "isn’t mentally fit for the job."

This adviser, who is still remaining anonymous, tells The Daily Beast that Walker tells lies "like he's breathing" and further said that "he’s lied so much that we don’t know what’s true."

The adviser came forward with the messages after The Daily Beast reported on multiple undisclosed children that Walker has fathered over the years. According to the adviser, Walker lied to his own staff about the children, which led the campaign to put out claims about them that were later shown to be false.

“A campaign’s worst nightmare,” the Daily Beast's source said. “It’s like a sh*tshow on a train in the middle of a wreck.”

The publication also notes that Walker has a lengthy history of telling demonstrably false stories that fact checkers have easily debunked.

"He has claimed he was a trained FBI agent and worked for law enforcement, neither of which is true," writes The Daily Beast. "He has told a preposterous series of lies about his academic record—forcing his campaign to delete claims from his official bio. He has grossly overstated his business success. He has falsely taken credit for founding a veterans support program. And, most recently, he claimed that former President Donald Trump had never said the 2020 election was stolen."

