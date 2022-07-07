Arizona's GOP governor rejects Trump's lies again with endorsement in gubernatorial campaign

Arizona's Republican governor broke with Donald Trump to nominate his preferred successor.

Gov. Doug Ducey, who is term-limited from running again, endorsed GOP candidate Karrin Taylor Robson in his state's gubernatorial race, putting him at odds with Trump, who has backed former television news anchor and election conspiracy theorist Kari Lake for the Republican nominateion, reported CNN.

"I've looked at each of the candidates for Governor this year, and there's no question who is the proven conservative ready to lead on Day One: Karrin Taylor Robson," said Ducey in a statement released Thursday.

Ducey and Trump have clashed for two years over the former president's lies about his election loss in Arizona, and the governor's endorsement is an explicit rejection of the false claims now championed by Lake as she seeks the GOP nomination.

"Governor Ducey has been a strong conservative leader who has trimmed government, gotten our fiscal house in order and turned Arizona into a beacon of economic opportunity," Taylor Robson said in a statement. "As Governor, I intend to build on that legacy."