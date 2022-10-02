Black voters in Herschel Walker's Georgia hometown want nothing to do with his Senate run

In a New York Times deep dive into the life of Herschel Walker growing up in Wrightsville, Georgia, Black locals who sat down with the Times' John Branch shrugged off his run for a seat in the U.S. Senate and stated they have no desire to see the hometown hero win in November.

With Walker earning the Republican Party nod to take on incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D), the report notes that polling since June have shown that the former University of Georgia football star and Heisman Trophy winner has made little inroads with Black voters with the report noting Walker is "attracting less than 10 percent of Black voters."

That apathy towards Walker's Senate run also extends to his hometown.

"The race for a critical Senate seat was in full motion by midsummer, but there were just a few Herschel Walker campaign signs sprinkled around his hometown," Branch wrote with Walker's former football coach Curtis Dixon explaining, "All those campaign materials were in the white community. The only other house that has a Herschel Walker poster is his family.”

For his report, Branch explained he sat down with nine Black voters -- none of whom plan to vote for the Republican candidate.

"In a predominantly Black neighborhood of small homes about a block from where Mr. Walker went to high school, nine people, including a man who said he was Mr. Walker’s cousin, gathered on a steamy Saturday in July to eat and talk in the shade. No one planned to vote for Mr. Walker. Most scoffed at the thought," he reported.

Retired teacher Alice Pierce claimed she knows Walker's mother and liked the family before admitting, "But I’m not going to vote for him, I’ll be honest with you."

"Fearful of repercussions in a small town, and out of respect for members of the Walker family who still live in the area, many Black residents in Wrightsville spoke only under the condition of anonymity," the Times report states. "One woman, taking a break from mowing her lawn, said Mr. Walker would be in over his head as mayor of Wrightsville. 'He’s famous to some people, because of football,' she said. 'But he’s just Herschel Walker to me.'"

“Herschel’s not getting the Black vote because Herschel forgot where he came from,” former Walker coach Dixon explained. “He’s not part of the Black community.”

Branch added, "Such feelings toward Mr. Walker have been present for decades. They are flowering ahead of November’s elections."

