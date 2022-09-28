Republican Herschel Walker invokes Jesus to dismiss holding a gun to his wife’s head

Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker is still facing questions about domestic violence as the election nears.
One of the first stories to come out about Walker's past was that he abused his former wife and at one point held a gun to her head threatening to shoot. Walker also admitted that he would play Russian roulette. In fact, he told ESPN's Highly Questionable that he'd played it "more than once." He loved the competition of it, he said.
The violence and abuse continue to be a topic from those speaking to Walker, but the Heisman trophy winner continues to dismiss it as unimportant.
Speaking to Atlanta based "Rolling Out," an entertainment site, Walker explained it wasn't anything more than a sin.
“You know, he without sin cast the first stone," Walker said, quoting Jesus in John 8:7. Walker went on to attack his opponent, Rev. Raphael Warnock for being critical of his "sins" from 15 years ago.
Typically, one's past comes into focus when one runs for political office as a sign of judgment and leadership, and attempted murder is not generally brushed aside in political campaigns as nothing more than an everyday "sin."
Walker has also spent the past week employing the strategy of not being that intelligent, which is being called a racist dog whistle by trying "to galvanize white conservatives by leaning into antiquated and bigoted ideas," Slate explained.
See the video below or at this link.
\u201cHerschel is asked about domestic violence allegations from 2001-2008 that at different times he held a gun to his wife\u2019s head and straight razor to her throat: \u201cYou know, he without sin cast the first stone .. He\u2019s talking about something I was a part of over 15 years ago.\u201d\u201d— Ron Filipkowski \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Ron Filipkowski \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1664371120