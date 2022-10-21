Georgia investigates pro-Walker group for giving away gas vouchers: report

Less than 20 days before the 2022 midterm elections, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's office confirmed it is investigating a super PAC backing Herschel Walker's Senate campaign for handing out gas and grocery vouchers.

The Atlanta TV station 11Alive reports Secretary of State spokesperson Robert Sinners confirmed the investigation, "declined to comment on the allegations made in complaints that triggered the investigation against 34N22. The agency also declined to discuss the scope of the probe because it is ongoing."

In September, WSAV-TV reported on giveaways of $25 vouchers in Atlanta, Albany, Columbus, Macon, Savannah, and Washington.

11Alive reports, 'the probe comes months after Democrats and voting rights groups questioned the legality of the Super PAC’s gas voucher events in Atlanta. Representatives for 34N22 said earlier this year that the giveaways are legal because the recipients are given the vouchers without conditions. They are not required to be registered voters, and they do not have to vote for Walker."

IN OTHER NEWS: Kanye West hires lawyer famous for successfully representing Johnny Depp in Amber Heard trial

On Sunday, the San Francisco Chronicle reported, "for the third time this election cycle, San Francisco Giants principal owner Charles B. Johnson has given money in support of U.S Senate candidate Herschel Walker. Johnson, 89, recently donated $100,000 to 34N22, a pro-Walker super PAC, according to FEC filings reviewed by [the newspaper]. There are no financial limits on donations to super PACs, which are free to support or work against candidates, so long as they don't coordinate directly with the candidates."

The group's latest campaign finance report, covering through the end of September, shows the group has raised over $6.3 million while spending less than $5 million.

Home Depot co-founder Bernard “Bernie” Marcus has donated $1.75 million to the group. Billionaire Richard Uihlein donated $1 million and billionaire Dennis Washington donated $500,000.

Watch video from 11Alive below or at this link.







