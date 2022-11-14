Herschel Walker praises 'the gas guzzling cars' for having 'the good emissions' in anti-environmentalist rant

Trump-backed Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker on Monday slammed attempts to transition Americans over to electric cars during a speech where he heaped praise on "gas guzzling" vehicles.
Walker, who faces a runoff election next month against incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA), told a crowd of supporters that projections about the United States being able to move to green energy are unrealistic.
"Now let me tell you this here: If we was ready for the green agenda, I'd raise my hand right now," he said. "But we're not ready right now! So don't let them fool you like this is a new agenda, this is not a new agenda! We're not prepared, we're not ready right now! What we need to do is keep having these gas-guzzling cars, because we got the good emissions under those cars. We're doing the best thing that we can!"
This is not the first time that Walker has spoken confusingly about energy and environmental policy.
Earlier this year, for example, Walker seemed to suggest that China was taking America's "good air" and replacing it with "bad air."
"Since we don't control the air, our good air decided to float over to China's bad air, so when China gets our good air, their bad air got to move," Walker said. "So it moves over to our good air space. Then, now, we got we to clean that back up."
Watch the video below or at this link.
\u201cGeorgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker (R): "If we was ready for the green agenda, I'd raise my hand right now. But we're not ready right now ... What we need to do is keep having those gas-guzzling cars, 'cause we got the good emissions under those cars."\u201d— The Recount (@The Recount) 1668449021