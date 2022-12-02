'We need help': Herschel Walker's campaign makes desperate plea for cash in closing stretch
Herschel Walker (Photo via Herschel Walker Facebook page)

On Friday, NBC News reported that Trump-backed Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker is asking donors for money with frantic urgency as only a few days remain in the runoff that will decide Democrats' winning margin in the Senate.

"Outgunned financially as Democrats dominate early voting, Herschel Walker’s Georgia Senate campaign Thursday begged donors to pony up more money because of Sen. Raphael Warnock’s growing sense of momentum," reported Marc Caputo and Sahil Kapur.

"Simply put, we’re being outspent 3 to 1 by Warnock, and we’re being outspent nearly 2 to 1 by outside groups," Walker campaign manager Scott Paradise wrote in the memo. "We need help."

According to the report, this memo states that Warnock and his allies have spent a total of $92 million since the first round election in November — compared to just $45 million from Walker and groups supporting him.

"While urgent last-minute fundraising appeals are a staple of any campaign in the closing days, the sense of concern underlying Paradise’s plea is underpinned by data and concerns from fellow Republicans that suggest the election is trending in Warnock’s favor," said the report. "Polling has been relatively scant during the runoff. Most surveys show Warnock ahead of Walker — albeit by an amount that’s inside the margin of error — so the race could be statistically tied. The closeness of the race is emphasized in Paradise’s memo, which calls the contest 'winnable' — but only if Republicans, who outnumber Democrats in the state, turn out in force."

Walker, a former NFL star, is struggling with a wide array of scandals, including allegations he coerced and paid for abortions for women he impregnated; allegations he was abusive and violent to his family and former partners; and a new report that he claims a tax break for residency in Texas even as he claims to be a resident of Georgia.

Democrats have already won 50 seats in the Senate, securing their majority for another two years. A victory for Warnock, the pastor of Dr. Martin Luther King's former church, would give Democrats more power on Senate committees, as well as slightly more breathing room for a 2024 Senate map where they will be defending several vulnerable members with few pickup opportunities.

