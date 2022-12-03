Herschel Walker likely to go down as 'one of the worst candidates' ever: Georgia's GOP lieutenant governor

Georgia's Republican lieutenant governor does not think much of his own party's nominee to the United States Senate.

Axios reports that Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan said this week that Trump-backed candidate Herschel Walker will "probably go down as one of the worst candidates in our party's history."

Duncan also said that he's "got kids probably that could articulate the conservative platform better than some of the candidates that Donald Trump and his group supported all across the country."

Duncan's comments come just days before Georgia residents are set to finish voting in the runoff election between Walker and incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA).

Walker's candidacy has been plagued by nonstop scandal and controversy.

Among other things, Walker has been accused by multiple women of pressuring them to get abortions after he impregnated them, despite the fact that he supports criminalizing abortion even in cases of rape or incest.

Walker was also accused by his own son, Christian Walker, of repeatedly abusing his family and threatening to murder them.

"You're not a 'family man' when you left us to bang a bunch of women, threatened to kill us, and had us move over 6 times in 6 months running from your violence," Christian Walker alleged this past October in an angry Twitter tirade.