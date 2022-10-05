GOP operatives 'nervously' monitored Christian Walker's videos hoping he wouldn't spill the beans on his dad: report
Herschel Walker (Screen cap via Fox News)

Earlier this week, Christian Walker, the son of GOP Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker, erupted in anger after news broke that his father had reportedly paid for a girlfriend's abortion despite being in favor of criminalizing women's reproductive rights.

Axios reports that Republican operatives in the Georgia Senate race viewed Christian Walker as a potential "ticking time bomb" throughout the race, and they even "have been monitoring Christian Walker’s videos for months now, nervously hoping that his generalized pleas for men to be better fathers wouldn’t turn into specific comments" about their candidate.

That all came crashing down this week, as Christian leveled a string of horrific allegations of abuse at his father.

"You're not a 'family man' when you left us to bang a bunch of women, threatened to kill us, and had us move over 6 times in 6 months running from your violence," he wrote in one tweet.

GOP operative Erick Erickson tells Axios that Christian Walker's allegations have been far more alarming to Republicans in Georgia than the original Daily Beast story about the alleged abortion.

"That was what sent Republicans into a frenzy," he said. "Last night, I probably got two dozen text messages, and all of them came after Christian Walker's tweet and all of them were linking to his tweet. I didn't get a single text message from anyone referencing the Daily Beast."

