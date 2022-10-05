Herschel Walker campaign in ‘turmoil’ as ‘frantic’ aides try to assess damage: CNN
Herschel Walker (Photo via Herschel Walker Facebook page)

On Wednesday morning CNN reported that senior members of the Republican Party are taking a pause on what to do about Herschel Walker as the scandal over his reportedly paying for a former girlfriend's abortion continues to grow.

Speaking with "New Day" host Brianna Keilar, CNN correspondent Gabby Orr reported that there is "radio silence" among GOP officials who were planning to sit down with the candidate for one of Georgia's U.S. Senate seats and get more details about his relationship with the woman who handed over proof of his involvement in her 2009 abortion to the Daily Beast.

"The campaign has gone silent since Monday evening when they pi ut out the initial denial that this happened, And at that time they had threatened to sue the Daily Beast, which was the first to report this story, by Tuesday morning for defamation which still has not been done" Orr explained.

RELATED: 'Deeply disturbed' Herschel Walker's flaws reveal GOP's 'corruption is complete': Morning Joe

"We do know based on what sources told me yesterday that some of the senior campaign officials plan to have a frank conversation with Herschel Walker yesterday afternoon -- the goal of that conversation was basically to determine was the relationship with this unidentified woman, if so, what was the nature of that and how can we move forward from here?"

"So, as they're plotting their next steps as a campaign in turmoil at this point they wanted to sit down with the candidate," she added. "We also know that campaign aides yesterday were making frantic calls to state legislators, officials across the state and even to their grassroots volunteers to determine whether there had been some loss of support based on the story that broke. That is where the campaign is this morning."

Watch below or at the link:

CNN 10 05 2022 06 21 30 youtu.be

SmartNews Video