'Prove I did that!' Herschel Walker squirms when shown check he allegedly gave to ex-girlfriend for abortion

Trump-backed Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker squirmed during an interview with NBC's "Today" when confronted with an image of a check he gave to a former girlfriend that was allegedly used to pay for an abortion.

During the interview, Walker once again denied that he had ever paid for the woman's abortion, despite the fact that he sent her a check and a get-well card shortly after she terminated her pregnancy in 2009.

"This is still a lie because she is the mother of my child," he said. "So you're going to send them a check, or somebody give them a check, you know what I'm saying? It's a lie."

Walker was then asked if he knew what the $700 check was for, and he replied that he did not.

He was then asked if it was his signature on the check, and he said, "It could be, it doesn't matter if it's my signature or not!"

Walker did acknowledge, after examining the check, that it was his, but he said no one could prove it was for an abortion.

"Prove that I did that," he said defiantly. "Just to show me things like that does nothing for me."

Watch the video below or at this link.